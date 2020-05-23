Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category amid Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category amid Covid-19 lockdown

As per the data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board, some major areas of the capital such as Sirifort, Delhi University and Indira Gandhi International Airport, the air quality was recorded at 130, 184 and 130 respectively.

Updated: May 23, 2020 10:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The concentrations of major polluting particles including PM10 and PM2.5 docked at 193 and 79 respectively. (Amal KS/HT file photo )

With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the commencement of vehicular movement in the capital and nearby regions, the pollution level in Delhi docked in the higher end of the ‘moderate’ category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 162 at 9 am on Saturday.

The concentrations of major polluting particles including PM10 and PM2.5 docked at 193 and 79 respectively.

As per the data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board, some major areas of the capital such as Sirifort, Delhi University and Indira Gandhi International Airport, the air quality was recorded at 130, 184 and 130 respectively.

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk, which is a popular market, recorded the air quality in the poor category with the concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 at 157 and 211 respectively.



Ashok Vihar, ITO, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded an overall AQI value of 207, 243, 229, and 223 respectively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is Twitter’s favourite new meme
May 23, 2020 11:22 IST
Betaal makers face legal trouble as Marathi writers allege plagiarism
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Infosys adopts Covid hit slum, donates 10,000 masks
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears
May 23, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.