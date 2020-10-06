Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality likely to worsen due to spike in farm fires: Report

Delhi’s air quality likely to worsen due to spike in farm fires: Report

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city’s air quality index (AQI) will remain in the “moderate” category on Wednesday and Thursday and will start deteriorating thereafter.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:38 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

On Tuesday, it settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Low temperatures and stagnant winds help in accumulation of pollutants near the ground, affecting air quality. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

The national capital’s air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category on Tuesday morning, but it is likely to worsen in the coming days due to a spike in farm fires in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city’s air quality index (AQI) will remain in the “moderate” category on Wednesday and Thursday and will start deteriorating thereafter.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 177 at 10.30 am which falls in the “moderate” category.

On Monday, the 24-hour average AQI was 179. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.



“A sharp increase in stubble burning was observed around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions. Boundary layer wind direction is favorable for transport (of pollutants). It will start impacting Delhi in the coming days,” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

Also, there is a marked dip in minimum temperatures recorded in Delhi.

On Tuesday, it settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Low temperatures and stagnant winds help in accumulation of pollutants near the ground, affecting air quality.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Oct 06, 2020 14:27 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Oct 06, 2020 14:18 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering
Oct 06, 2020 14:58 IST
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital with Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 14:59 IST
Goods train damages FOB in Odisha, services disrupted on Kolkata-Chennai route
Oct 06, 2020 14:55 IST
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.