Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week

Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week

Wind speed in Delhi over the next few days will remain at 15-20kmph, after which it will gradually reduce

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Throughout the next week, the AQI level is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ range but slightly on the higher end. (Representational Photo/HT File)

Air quality in the national Capital is likely to plunge in the next few days, due to a gradual decrease in wind speed and an increase in the instances of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

At 7am on Saturday the hourly average air quality index (AQI) reading according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 155 (moderate) as against the overall recording of 134 (moderate) on Friday.

On Thursday, the AQI recording of Delhi stood at 104 (moderate).

Also Read: Monsoon begins withdrawing next week, above normal day temperatures likely over NW India

“Throughout the next week, the AQI level is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ range but slightly on the higher end. It all depends on how much stubble burning takes place in Punjab and Haryana,” said a senior India Meteorological Department official.

The official added that wind speed in Delhi over the next few days will remain at 15-20kmph, after which it will gradually reduce.

On a scale of 0-500, an AQI reading of 0-50 is considered good (minimal health risk), 51 -100 is satisfactory (minor discomfort to sensitive people), 100-200 is moderate (breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart disease), 200-300 is poor (breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure), 300-400 is very poor (respiratory illness on prolonged exposure) and 400-500 is severe (affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases).

