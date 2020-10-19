Sections
Delhi’s AQI continues to improve, drops to 231 this morning

The Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin on Sunday evening said that the national capital’s AQI was 254, which fell in the poor category

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Morning haze envelops the skyline on the outskirts of New Delhi on October 16. (AP)

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) continued to improve on Monday morning and at 7 am the reading showed 231.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin on Sunday evening said that the national capital’s AQI was 254, which fell in the poor category.

On Saturday, the AQI was even worse at 287.

“The predominant surface wind was coming from the west of Delhi. On Sunday, the wind was up to 12 kilometres per hour (kmph) and the sky was mainly clear. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the south-east and north-west direction of the national capital on Monday. The wind speed is likely to be up to 10 kmph on Monday morning accompanied by a clear sky and mist,” said a statement from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality early warning system.

