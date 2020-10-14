Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in ‘poor’ zone

Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in ‘poor’ zone

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) settled at 278 on Wednesday

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker operates an anti-smog gun at a demolition site to control air pollution, in New Delhi on October 11. (PTI)

A day after the air quality of the city touched 300, in the ‘poor’ zone, the pollution levels improved marginally on Wednesday morning, recording 278 at 7am.

The average PM 10 levels in Delhi on Tuesday rose from 252ug/m3 at 7am to 300ug/m3 at 1pm, before it finally started reducing to reach 293.2ug/m3 at 5pm.

A senior scientist at IMD said that Delhi on Tuesday received easterly winds with a speed of 6-8kmph. “Around afternoon for some time, the wind speed improved a little because of which the air quality managed to remain in the poor zone and not slip to the very poor zone. The situation will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday, there is no significant improvement. From October 16, we are expecting that the air quality will start improving,” the scientist said.

