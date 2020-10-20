Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well

Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) air quality early warning system said that the AQI did not further worsen to the very poor category because of high wind speed

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The national Capital’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday continued to remain in the poor category, as the hourly data showed 232 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin on Monday showed that the overall AQI of Delhi was 244, a marginal improvement from Sunday’s 254, which also fell in the poor category.

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) air quality early warning system said that the AQI did not further worsen to the very poor category because of high wind speed.

“The predominant surface wind was coming from the western direction of Delhi. The wind speed was around 12 kilometres per hour (kmph) and the sky remained largely clear on Monday morning accompanied by mist,” the early warning system said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 08:58 IST
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

Watch: At 508 kmph, this is now the world’s fastest production car
Oct 20, 2020 09:14 IST
Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol in DDLJ
Oct 20, 2020 09:10 IST
Britain’s economic recovery faltering, Bank of England to step up spending
Oct 20, 2020 09:06 IST
NEET 2020: Low scorer turns to be topper in ST category, NTA comes to rescue
Oct 20, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.