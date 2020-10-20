Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well

A Metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The national Capital’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday continued to remain in the poor category, as the hourly data showed 232 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin on Monday showed that the overall AQI of Delhi was 244, a marginal improvement from Sunday’s 254, which also fell in the poor category.

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) air quality early warning system said that the AQI did not further worsen to the very poor category because of high wind speed.

“The predominant surface wind was coming from the western direction of Delhi. The wind speed was around 12 kilometres per hour (kmph) and the sky remained largely clear on Monday morning accompanied by mist,” the early warning system said.