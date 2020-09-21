Sections
Delhi's butterfly survey: All you need to know

Delhi’s butterfly survey: All you need to know

Around 115 butterfly species are native to Delhi-NCR

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:21 IST

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Common Silverline. (Sourced)

Delhi’s annual butterfly survey, conducted by Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), concluded with the sighting of 71 species this year.

Here’s a look at all you need to know about the butterfly count in Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and how these sightings are an indicator of an improvement in environmental conditions.

1) The first survey was conducted in 2017 with an aim to collate all recorded sightings of butterflies in Delhi-NCR and to create a platform to share and learn about different species of the insect.

2) Among all the parks surveyed, 30 butterfly species were spotted at Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park (22), Kamala Nehru Ridge (33), and South Delhi Biodiversity Park (12).



3) Around 115 butterfly species are native to Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Delhi: 71 butterfly species spotted

4) The sightings of butterflies are the first sign that the environment is improving.

5) Some common sightings this year were Plain Tiger, Common Grass Yellow, Mottled Emigrant and Common Emigrant.

6) Rare species such as Striped Albatross were also spotted at Sanjay Van and Common Mime at Asgerpur in Noida.

7) Volunteers also spotted the Indian grizzled skipper butterfly for the first time in the Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

8) Last year, the survey had spotted 66 species of butterflies, including some rare ones such as Brown Awl, Dingy Swift and Common Red Flash.

A pair of Rounded Pierrots. ( Sourced )

9) In 2018, the volunteers had spotted 69 butterfly species and another 75 in 2017.

10) Experts said many species were seen to have reacquired geographical areas, where they had become extinct, during the nationwide lockdown lockdown, enforced from March 25 in a bid to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

