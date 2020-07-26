Delhi’s coronavirus cases cross 1.3 lakh mark

People attempt to pluck 'jamun' from at tree in the lawns near India Gate, during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi, Monday, July 13, 2020. (PTI)

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the national capital on Sunday crossed 1.3-lakh mark after 1,075 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, lodging the cumulative tally at 1,30,606. With 21 new deaths recorded, the death toll in Delhi stands at 3,827 on Sunday.

At present, there are 11,904 active cases in Delhi, down from 12,657 cases a day before. Out of these, 6,976 patients have been kept in home isolation. Adding to the upward trend of increased recovery of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, 1,14,875 people have recovered, the health bulletin released by the government stated.

Over 3,000 people who have travelled to Delhi via Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights have also been accommodated in Delhi’s dedicated COVID care centre.

In contrast with tests conducted in Delhi over the week, fewer tests were conducted on Sunday as 5,032 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,501 rapid antigen testing samples were studied. A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far in Delhi, the health bulletin stated.

Delhi recorded its first coronavirus case in March 2 this year, over a month after India recorded its first case on January 30 in Kerala.

Ten new areas have been added to Delhi’s containment zones list on Sunday, pushing the count of total restricted areas to 714.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had claimed last week that Delhi has turned a corned in its fight against the virus, again took to Twitter on Sunday and said that the occupancy of hospital beds in cases of Covid-19 has come down sharply in the national capital in the last one month.

“Corona bed occupancy has come down sharply from 23 June to 26 July. Much lesser no of people are now falling ill. Most of those falling ill are getting treated at home. Therefore, v few people are now needing hospitalization,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday, attaching screenshots of Delhi Corona app.

The chief minister, on overcoming the first wave of coronavirus infections, had said that “in a sense we can say that we have overcome the difficult situation that we saw in the month of June but, we must be prepared if this reoccurs.”

“In 1918, the Spanish Flu had seen three peaks and the second peak was much worse than the first one,” Kejriwal had told Hindustan Times.