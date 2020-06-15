Delhi’s Covid-19 tally increased by 35 per cent in a week, shows data

Medical workers speak with family members of people admitted with coronavirus infections, outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The national capital Delhi has seen the number of coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the last few days. Delhi recorded 2,224 cases on Sunday, the third consecutive day it has seen more than 2,000 new infections. It was also the city’s highest increase in the number of infections in a single day so far.

Delhi ended Sunday with 41,182 infections (24,032 of them active) and 1,327 deaths.

In fact, from Monday (June 8) to Sunday, the city has registered 12,246 cases. In the previous week (June 1-7), it recorded 9,092 cases. This is a 35 per cent increase in cases in a week.

Delhi also added 56 fatalities on Sunday, according to the official health bulletin, taking the total number of deaths in the national capital to 1,327.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through a video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones and comply with other directions of the Union home ministry, the bulletin said.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 2,90,592 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of Covid-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 20,793, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi rose from 147 on June 1 to 242 on Sunday, according to the Delhi government.

According to the latest update by the Delhi government, North district (36) has the highest number of containment zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31).

Besides, there are 24 containment zones in West district, along with 22 each in East and North-West district, as per the data shared. Southeast and central districts occupy 19 containment zones each, followed by 16 each in Shahdara and New Delhi, the data stated. With just three, northeast district has the lowest containment zones in Delhi.