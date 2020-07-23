Sections
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1,27,364 with 1,041 fresh cases

From July 11 to 19, fresh cases were reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 daily. On July 19, 1,211 fresh cases were reported.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Twenty-six coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin on Thursday. (REUTERS)

The Covid-19 tally in Delhi rose to 1,27,364 on Thursday with 1,041 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,745, authorities said.

On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Twenty-six coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin on Thursday.

The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 14,554, a marginal decline from 14,594, the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases.

According to the Thursday bulletin, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 3,745 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,27,364.

