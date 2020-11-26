Sections
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged

The total 551,262 Covid-19 cases include 38,734 active cases, over 500,000 recoveries and 8,811 deaths, the state’s health department bulletin added.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 20:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A total of 63,266 tests have been conducted so far which comprised 28,897 RT-PCR tests and 34,369 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin showed. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

Delhi on Thursday registered 5,475 new coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and 91 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s health department bulletin. The total 551,262 cases include 38,734 active cases, over 500,000 recoveries and 8,811 deaths, it added.

This is the second consecutive day the daily fatalities due to Covid-19 remained below the 100-mark. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 99 deaths which had pushed the overall toll to over 8,700. The coronavirus positivity rate went up to 8.65 per cent on Thursday from 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

Official data stated the national capital saw 2,364 deaths since October 28, when daily cases crossed 5,000 for the first time. Experts attributed this spike in deaths due to late hospital admissions leading to cases turning critical, shortage of ICU beds and unfavourable weather and rising pollution levels.

 



State health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said Delhi reported the ‘least fatality per million’ population among all four metro cities in India.

Meanwhile, a total of 63,266 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours which comprised 28,897 RT-PCR tests and 34,369 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin showed.

Also Read: Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court

Jain on Thursday pointed out the testing capacity had reached the saturation level adding that laboratories were finding it tough to release results of all RT-PCR tests within a day’s time.

“The testing has reached the saturation level… Many people now say they were tested just two to three days ago,” Jain told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

