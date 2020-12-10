Delhi’s electoral roll: Voter awareness banners on Delhi govt websites

Sections
Delhi’s draft electoral roll published on November 16 had shown a rise of over 1.5 lakh in the total number of electors in the city compared to the last published roll this January.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 05:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The number of male, female and third gender electors are – 81,33,440; 67,09,508; and 911, respectively, according to the latest draft roll. (Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo. Representative image)

Digital banners have been put up on various Delhi government-related websites by election authorities to raise awareness among new voters to get registered on the city’s electoral roll which is currently under revision.

The awareness material had been published on the Delhi government’s website, and websites of BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna discoms, and Delhi Jal Board, among other places.

The total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,48,43,859 in the draft roll and there is an increase in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the one published on January 6, the Delhi CEO Office had then said.



With the release of the draft electoral roll, the Election Commission had also begun the process to induct new voters in the electoral list who have either turned 18 or will complete that age by January 1 next year, officials said.

“Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with respect to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date, has been commenced in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, with draft publication of electoral roll on November 16, 2020,” the CEO Office had said in a statement.

The total number of electors in Delhi is 1,51,723 more than the figure published in January, as per data shared by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are – 81,33,440; 67,09,508; and 911, respectively, according to the latest draft roll. The numbers for the January 6 roll were – 80,55,686; 66,35,635 and 815.

Besides, including new voters, another objective for the summary revision exercise is to give opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll.

