Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on August 12, entry for limited invitees

Delhi’s ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on August 12, entry for limited invitees

ISKCON temple authorities have decided not to serve food inside the premises rather they will provide packed food to the devotees.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Preparations underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami. (HT Photo )

As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the ISKCON temple in the national capital will not allow the devotees (common people) on the day of Janmashtami, which will be observed on August 12.

Vrajendra Nandan Das, vice president of ISKCON, New Delhi told ANI, “This year the grandeur has been lessened due to Covid-19. The entry will be purely based on limited invitation. We request all the devotees to stay with us virtually on this auspicious day.”

Following coronavirus pandemic necessities, thermal scanning will be conducted at the entrance of the temple as well as hand sanitisers will be available. The invites will have to pass through sanitizer tunnel before entering the main temple.

Although earlier the authorities used to open five gates for the visitors on Janmashtami, this time invitees will enter from gate number 4. Moreover, the temple will miss the spectacular flower decoration on the occasion.



Vrajendra Nandan Das said, “We used to get flowers from abroad to decorate the temple mainly because they stay fresh for long, however, this time we are getting flowers mostly from local markets and few other states.”

The temple authorities have decided not to serve food inside the premises rather they will provide packed food to the devotees.

Preparations underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 11. ISKCON temple in Delhi will observe Janmashtami on August 12.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wine windows from Bubonic plague era make a comeback amid Covid-19
Aug 10, 2020 10:36 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not in good terms with his father’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Aug 10, 2020 10:37 IST
Uttarakhand reports worst week so far with highest Covid-19 cases, deaths
Aug 10, 2020 10:29 IST
Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Guwahati to get free pulse oximeter
Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.