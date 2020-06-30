Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s Jama Masjid to reopen on July 4: Shahi Imam

Delhi’s Jama Masjid to reopen on July 4: Shahi Imam

Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that safety precautions like maintaining social distancing, wearing protective gear and sanitisation will be followed to prevent people from catching infection.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

During the closure, people were asked to offer namaz at home, and only a few staff members offered the prayers five times a day at the mosque. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The historic Jama Masjid, which had closed earlier this month due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, will reopen for congregational prayers (namaz) from July 4, Shahi Imam of the mosque Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Tuesday. The mosque was closed on June 11 in view of the “critical” conditions in the city due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, till June 30. Earlier, the mosque had reopened on June 8 after a gap of over two months with the government allowing further relaxations as part of unlock 1.0, the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

Bukhari said that the decision to reopen the mosque was taken after consulting people and experts. “Under unlock 1.0, almost everything has opened and normal activities have resumed. We took this decision to open the mosque for people to offer namaz as the scare of the virus has lessened and awareness about safeguards against it has increased,” Bukhari told PTI.

He said that safety precautions like maintaining social distancing, wearing protective gear and sanitisation will be followed to prevent people from catching infection.

A private secretary of the Shahi Imam, Amanullah had died due to coronavirus earlier this month During the closure, people were asked to offer namaz at home, and only a few staff members offered the prayers five times a day at the mosque.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hafeez, Riaz among six Pakistan players cleared to tour England
Jun 30, 2020 13:30 IST
Elephant population increases more than 10% in Uttarakhand
Jun 30, 2020 13:27 IST
Delhi’s Jama Masjid to reopen on July 4: Shahi Imam
Jun 30, 2020 13:26 IST
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious
Jun 30, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.