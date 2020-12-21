Sections
Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week

Due to a western disturbance, the city’pollution levels are likely to increase along with temperature

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The national capital on Sunday recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature falling to 3.4 degrees Celsius. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

A western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is likely to increase the minimum temperature in Delhi by a few notches on Monday. The increased moisture in the air is also likely to raise pollution levels, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that at 7am on Monday, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) reading was 324, in the "very poor" zone. The overall AQI reading on Sunday was 321, categorised as "very poor". On Saturday the AQI reading was 290, in the "poor" zone.

Also Read: Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder

The national capital on Sunday recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature falling to 3.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast said that the temperature might rise marginally on Monday before dipping again.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for Delhi, was 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s normal, making it the lowest recording this season so far. The maximum temperature of the day was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Scientists said that because of a fairly good wind speed, which cleared the fog and kept the sky clear, the day time temperature rose.

