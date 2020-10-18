Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work

Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work

The canal supplies around 270 million gallons of raw water a day to the city, of which around 120 MGD goes to Bhagirathi plant and 150 to Sonia Vihar plant for treatment.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Birds fly over the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi for the next four to five days due to the closure of the Upper Ganga canal for annual maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.

The canal supplies around 270 million gallons of raw water a day to the city, of which around 120 MGD goes to Bhagirathi plant and 150 to Sonia Vihar plant for treatment. Water treated by the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants is supplied to east Delhi and south Delhi areas.

The flow from the Upper Ganga Canal is reducing due to closure for its annual maintenance, the DJB said, adding that the production of the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants may get affected. Water level in the Yamuna is also less. Therefore, water will be available at low pressure for four to five days till the situation improves, a DJB official said.   “The areas likely to be affected are parts of south Delhi, east Delhi, northeast Delhi and NDMC areas,” the water utility said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Oct 18, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

Facebook’s long and halting fight against misinformation
Oct 18, 2020 22:18 IST
Give China a cheer for making polluters pay
Oct 18, 2020 22:19 IST
Man’s perfect ping pong trick shot leaves netizens impressed. Watch
Oct 18, 2020 22:13 IST
KKR batsman reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
Oct 18, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.