Delhi: SDMC allows open-air dining in restaurants

Delhi: SDMC allows open-air dining in restaurants

It is mandatory for restaurant owners to obtain no objection certificates from the Delhi Fire Service authorities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The permissions regarding open-air dining will be granted to restaurant owners only on submissions of structural safety certificates from a certified engineer. (Representational Photo/HT)

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) authorities have allowed open-air dining in restaurants amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the national Capital.

The civic body authorities took the decision at a meeting on Thursday and allowed restaurateurs to serve food on rooftops and lawns.

However, it is mandatory for restaurant owners to obtain no objection certificates (NoCs) from the Delhi Fire Service authorities. Also, restaurateurs must have valid trade licences to be able to operate.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally nears 5.9 mn; 86,052 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs



“Open-air dining is allowed only in restaurants, where there is an open area such as a rooftop that is private property. There should be no encroachments on public lands, footpaths or roadsides,” the civic body’s order stated.



“No cooking will be allowed in an open area. Food will have to be cooked within enclosed kitchens. Food can be served in an open area. A liquor licence is mandatory to serve alcoholic beverages in open areas,” it added.

The permissions regarding open-air dining will be granted to restaurant owners only on submissions of structural safety certificates from a certified engineer, it further stated.

South Delhi has around 2,000 restaurants and eateries.

