Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi sees coldest October since 1962, says IMD

Delhi sees coldest October since 1962, says IMD

On October 29, Delhi’s minimum temperature plummeted to 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. It was also the lowest for this month over a period of 26 years.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Aircraft parked on a taxiway amid heavy haze in the morning at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi on October 29, 2020. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Safdarjung observatory in Delhi has recorded October 2020 as the coldest in the national capital since 1962, with 17.2 degrees Celsius as the mean minimum temperature (MMT) this year.

On October 29, Delhi’s minimum temperature plummeted to 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. It was also the lowest for this month over a period of 26 years.

The normal minimum temperature for October is 19.1 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, New Delhi, told ANI that the Safdarjung observatory recorded 2020’s October as the coldest since 1991 in the corresponding month.



“The reason behind dip in the temperature is the absence of the cloud cover, along with no impact of western disturbance on the plains (mainly in Jammu and Kashmir) now. Another important reason is north-westerly wind direction.”

In 1954, the mean minimum temperature (MMT) in October was recorded as the lowest with 16.7 degrees Celsius. Later, in the year 1962, the October MMT was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius.

In 1991, 1993, 1994, and 2007, the October MMTs were recorded at 17.6, 17.8, 17.9 and 17.5 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD.

The winter season mostly depends on western disturbance. When western disturbance approaches northwest India, winter commences.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Oct 31, 2020 16:44 IST
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962, says IMD
Oct 31, 2020 16:42 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Bumrah leaves DC in trouble, Harshal departs
Oct 31, 2020 16:43 IST
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Sexual assault of 15-year-old in Pune: Two arrested, two at large
Oct 31, 2020 16:44 IST
Pune police to restart vehicle anti-theft department
Oct 31, 2020 16:42 IST
Pune district reports 752 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours
Oct 31, 2020 16:41 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Bumrah leaves DC in trouble, Harshal departs
Oct 31, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.