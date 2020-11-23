Sections
Delhi sees over 500 Covid-19 deaths in last 5 days

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

November 18 saw 131 deaths of the infection — the highest so far in a day. (File Photo)

November is turning out to be the most challenging month for the national Capital in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. As the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Delhi, the national capital recorded 6,746 new cases of Covid-19 and 121 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 8,391, authorities said.

This is the fifth time in the last 11 days that the daily toll has crossed the 100-mark.

On Saturday, the state government’s daily health bulletin had recorded 111 deaths. On Friday, the number was 118. On November 18, Delhi recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths — the highest so far in a day.

The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.



As per daily health bulletin, 103,228 cases and 1,250 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported between November 1-16 while 4,147 patients recovered during the same period. Last seven days alone saw 44,210 cases and 823 fatalities.

Delhi’s positivity rate, the percentage of tests that return positive, was 12.29% on Sunday. The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,697 on Sunday from 4,633 on Saturday.

By Sunday evening, hospitals across Delhi — both private and public ones — had 17,423 total Covid-19 beds, of which 7,967 were vacant. The government records further showed that there are 4,086 ICU beds, of which 734 are vacant.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

