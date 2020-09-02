Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD

Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD

Scientists said that the spell of rain would intensify from Thursday and continue until Saturday

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A child enjoys himself on a road during rainfall in New Delhi last week. (ANI)

Delhi is all set to receive another spell of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light rainfall in some parts of the national capital.

Scientists said that the spell of rain would intensify from Thursday and continue until Saturday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi and its satellite towns in the national capital region (NCR) would receive moderate to heavy rain between Thursday and Saturday.

“A weak low-pressure area has been created over the Bay of Bengal and this will bring rainfall in states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. In the northern states, such as Delhi, there is a forecast of rain intensifying from Thursday onwards,” he said.



The convergence of easterly and south-westerly winds is also creating a suitable condition for rainfall activity in the region, scientists explained.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kafeel Khan released from jail, says UP govt indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’
Sep 02, 2020 09:28 IST
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Sep 02, 2020 03:10 IST
Heavy rain likely over south and northwest India during next 2 days
Sep 02, 2020 07:59 IST
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
Sep 02, 2020 05:03 IST

latest news

‘I correct my bowling looking at Warne’s videos’: India spinner
Sep 02, 2020 09:28 IST
UP Board’s career counselling helpline starts today
Sep 02, 2020 09:24 IST
IPL Top Moments: McCullum blazes away to provide the perfect opening act
Sep 02, 2020 09:16 IST
IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2020 released, application begins at ibps.in for over 1500 vacancies
Sep 02, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.