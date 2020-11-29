Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD

Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD

In Delhi, the average minimum temperature for the month of November is 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

People dressed in warm clothes out on a cold evening, at Rajpath in New Delhi on Monday, November 23, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The national capital is all set to record coldest November in at least 10 years, with the mean minimum temperature for the month this year hovering around 10 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department data.

In Delhi, the average minimum temperature for the month of November is 12.9 degrees Celsius.

From November 1 to November 29, the city has recorded a mean minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in at least a decade, according to IMD data.

The mean minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius last year, 13.4 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 12.8 degrees Celsius in 2017 and 2016.



On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius. This is the seventh day this month that the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 7 degrees Celsius on Monday as well, according to IMD.

On November 23, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6.3 degrees Celsius -- its lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius, according to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days, according to IMD officials.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

The month of October was the coldest in 58 years in the national capital.

The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 08:52 IST
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Nov 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 10:44 IST
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Nov 29, 2020 10:38 IST

latest news

Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of sexual abuse by woman
Nov 29, 2020 10:49 IST
Regional language policy needed in technical education, says IIT Kharagpur director
Nov 29, 2020 10:47 IST
UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 29, 2020 10:45 IST
Hrithik Roshan gives one last look at his beard before he shaves it
Nov 29, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.