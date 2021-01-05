Sections
Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain blocked, rain worsens traffic woes

The Ghazipur and Chilla borders connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida remain partially blocked by farmers protesting against the new laws, with only one carriageway open for those leaving Delhi

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Demonstrators seen wearing rain suits to protect themselves from rain at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The routes around Delhi’s borders remained restricted on Tuesday as farmers continued to protest against the three new farm laws.

The Ghazipur and Chilla borders connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida remain partially blocked with only one carriageway open for those leaving Delhi.

At both the borders, traffic going towards Delhi has been diverted, with farmers blocking one carriageway.

The Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continue to remain completely blocked since November.



A senior Delhi traffic police official said that the rains in the city on Monday and Tuesday, along with the traffic restriction, worsened snarls in other parts of the city.

“There was water logging in many places and arterial stretches around Ashram, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Noida Link Road, Akshardham flyover were jammed in the morning hours,” said the officer.

The Nizamuddin railway bridge, ITO, Teen Murti Marg, Sardar Patel Marg and Dhaula Kuan also saw traffic snarls on Tuesday.

