Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Snatchers throw cash on road to trap their victims; both caught, handed over to police

Delhi: Snatchers throw cash on road to trap their victims; both caught, handed over to police

The victim chased and caught both the suspects and recovered his bag from them, said police

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The two suspects who tried to snatch a man’s bag on Geeta Colony flyover on Monday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)

Two men allegedly lured their victim by throwing currency notes on the road in north Delhi and tried to escape with his bag when he stopped to pick up the money, the Delhi Police said.

Until now, it were only the Thak-Thak gangs which were known to use currency notes to lure people. But while the Thak-Thak gangs would follow up the currency trick by using guile to steal their victims’ belongings, mostly from their car, in the latest case, the snatchers used force to take away the victim’s bag.

Also read: Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR

However, the victim chased and caught both the suspects and recovered his bag from them, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north).

The crime took place on Monday evening while 57-year-old Padam Prakash Gautam was riding his motorcycle from his home in Harsh Vihar to Kamla Market. “When he reached the Geeta Colony Flyover, he saw five Rs 500 notes lying on the road. He stopped his motorcycle to pick them up,” said the DCP.



Gautam had barely kept the notes in his bag that the two suspects, riding a motorcycle, swooped on him and snatched his bag. In addition to the currency he had just picked up, Gautam’s bag had Rs1,500 in cash, said the DCP.

“He chased the snatchers and recovered his bag from them. The police were called and the two suspects, Nizamuddin and Adil, were arrested,” said the DCP, adding that a probe is on to know how many more people the duo targeted using the same modus operandi.

Another investigator said that the gang resorted to this method as they anticipated no resistance, no chase and no risk in this trick. “They thought that they could even recover the cash they invested in the crime,” said the investigator.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.3 million mark with 67,708 new cases
Oct 15, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Eight fresh cases detected in Mizoram as total raises to 2,220
Oct 15, 2020 09:53 IST
Tesla Model Y with seven-seat configuration to hit production line in November
Oct 15, 2020 09:51 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in all 3 phases, says Cong
Oct 15, 2020 09:50 IST
Priyanka reveals how she and Nick Jonas kept safe during pandemic
Oct 15, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.