Delhi socio-economic survey: All you need to know

Delhi socio-economic survey: All you need to know

The survey, commissioned by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, was conducted from November 2018-2019 and covered 20.05 lakh households.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 13:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi’s famous Connaught Place market (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

A socio-economic survey conducted by the Delhi government has found that nearly one-third or 33% of the city’s households live in rented accommodations, while the remaining two-third or 66% have their own homes.

The survey was carried out by the Delhi Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES). Here’s all you need to know about it:

• The survey was carried out between November 2018 and 2019. A total of 20.05 lakh households and 1.02 crore people, were surveyed. As per the Delhi planning department, Delhi’s actual population is over two crore.

• House ownership was found to be the highest in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), city’s most cash-strapped body. New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), meanwhile, was found to have maximum number of households on rent.



• Of Delhi’s 11 districts, Shahdara (76.37%) and Central district (72.36%) have the maximum number of households. Debolina Kundu, member of Delhi’s fifth finance commission, says this shows Delhi still has large number of unauthorised colonies and slums.

• 51.78% of the 20.05 lakh households surveyed were found to have vehicles for personal use. The highest number of two-wheelers were found in households with average monthly expenditure of Rs 10,000-25,000.

• Air-conditioners and computers were found in 22.22% and 21.27% households. A massive 93.83% households, meanwhile, had mobile phones.

• 40.78% households have ration cards and 70.98% households get tap water. Tap water, however, is not available to 5.82% households.

• The survey was commissioned by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in 2018.

