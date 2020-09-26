Delhi: St Stephen’s to start interviews for UG admissions from Monday

St Stephen’s College has its own admission process and reserves 50% seats for Christian students. This year the college is not conducting an aptitude test mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Archive)

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will start conducting interviews for admission in several undergraduate courses from Monday, the college announced on Saturday. The college has already announced that interviews will be conducted online this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The college had, on Tuesday, released the cutoff list for admission to 11 undergraduate courses with the highest being 99.25% for BA (Hons) in Economics.

In a notification issued Saturday, the college said interviews will be conducted between September 28 and October 27. “Applicants who fall within the cut off and whose applications are in order can view and print the interview call letter by logging in to the College admissions portal (https://ugadm.ststephens.edu/) using their unique user id and login credentials,” the notification read. Further details will be mentioned in the interview letter.

The list of selected candidates will be issued after the DU announces its first cutoff which is scheduled on October 12. “Thereafter, the list of applicants selected for admissions will be announced after the completion of interviews for each discipline. Those whose names appear on the list of applicants selected for admissions will be given three days after the announcement of the list to complete necessary formalities and pay the fees,” the notification stated.

St Stephen’s interview schedule:

Those who fail to complete their admission formalities and pay their fees within three days of the announcement of the list of selected applicants will forfeit their claim to admission, it added.

St Stephen’s College has its own admission process and reserves 50% seats for Christian students. This year the college is not conducting an aptitude test mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.