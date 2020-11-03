Delhi sub-inspector dies by suicide in Mohan Garden flat

Sections
A Delhi Police sub-inspector (S-I) allegedly killed himself with his service pistol at his residence in Outer Delhi’s Mohan Garden near Ranhola early in the morning on Monday.

Police said they have learnt that the 26-year-old, who was posted at a police station in outer district, took his life due to financial trouble. (File photo for representation)

Police said they have learnt that the 26-year-old, who was posted at a police station in outer district, took his life due to financial trouble.

A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (outer), Delhi Police, said the Ranhola police station authorities received a call at 5.15 am regarding death by suicide by a man at his home. The caller was the brother of the deceased.

A police team reached his home and found that the deceased was an S-I with the force.



“The S-I took the extreme step in a room on the ground floor of his house. His body was on the bed. He used his service pistol,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Koan said the S-I had worked on Sunday. “We have learnt that he killed himself over some financial trouble,” he said.

The police are probing how the S-I managed to bring his service pistol home after work on Sunday. It is being investigated whether the in-charge of the malkhana — a store room in a police station where arms and ammunition are kept — of the station where the S-I was posted was aware that deceased did not return his service weapon after duty, the officer added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health
specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

