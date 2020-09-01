Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Delhi: Third sero survey begins today

Delhi: Third sero survey begins today

Sero surveys help to know the chunk of population that may have contracted the virus and recovered from the disease without realising it.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A sero survey helps the administration analyse trends and draft Covid management strategies. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s third sero-survey drive is scheduled to start Tuesday. While samples will be collected from around 17,000 individuals between September 1 and 5, the result is likely to be shared by the government by September 21, said a senior government official.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been shared with the officials in the Capital’s 11 revenue districts, 50 of the samples are to be collected from individuals aged between 18 and 49 years, and 25% each from the age groups that represent minors and people aged 50 years and above -- much like the previous two sample collection drives.

In the first serological survey, samples were collected from 21,387 people, between June 27 and July 10, of which 22.86% people were found to have developed antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In the second survey - for which around 15,000 samples were collected between August 1 and 7 - 29.1% individuals were found to have developed antibodies.



Sero surveys help to know the chunk of population that may have contracted the virus and recovered from the disease without realising it. It helps the administration analyse trends and draft Covid management strategies.

