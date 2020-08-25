Delhi Tigri Camp firing leaves 15-yr-old boy dead, 1 injured

A 15-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old man was injured after a group of nearly a dozen miscreants allegedly resorted to firing and stabbing in south Delhi’s Tigri Camp late on Monday, triggering panic and fear among local residents. Two separate cases of murder and attempt to murder have been registered.

Police officers said preliminary probe has revealed that the attack was the result of enmity between two groups over a past incident. However, they are yet to find out what triggered one of the groups to carry out a deadly attack that lasted a few minutes, an officer said, quoting the statements of locals.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that around 8 pm, the police control room received a call regarding firing in Tigri area. A police team reached the site and learnt that two injured persons had already been moved to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“One boy aged 15 was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. He had suffered injuries in the attack. The other injured person, Amman alias Mohammad Ali,18, was fired upon and stabbed by the group of attackers. He is undergoing treatment,” said DCP Thakur.

Police said that Amman’s statement has been registered and using the details and physical descriptions of the attackers that he gave, the investigating team are looking for the suspects and conducting raids to nab them.

To avoid further clash, police personnel remained deployed in Tigri Camp area throughout the night.