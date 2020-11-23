Delhi to experience misty morning; partly cloudy sky later in the day: IMD

Sections
Minimum temperatures continued to drop in most parts of northwest India on Sunday and Monday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of only 6.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal until 6.30am.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As per the IMD forecast, Delhi will experience fog or mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day. (PTI)

With a further drop in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius and a maximum of 25 degree Celsius in the national capital.

As per the IMD forecast, Delhi will experience fog or mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day.

IMD data shows that Delhi recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius on November 28, 2006. It was the previous record for the lowest minimum temperature since IMD began maintaining data from 1990. The lowest ever minimum temperature was recorded on November 28, 1938, when the minimum temperature dipped to as low as 3.9 degrees Celsius.



IMD scientists have warned that this time the Capital is likely to have a colder winter than usual this year, because of a Pacific Ocean weather phenomenon known as La Nina, which leads to a cascading impact on global weather in winter months.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), said local factors, too, have contributed to making days colder. “Delhi has had a cloudless streak, with only one western disturbance so far bringing in moisture. When there are no clouds, the ground cools faster and the minimum temperatures stay low,” he added.

Experts said a western disturbance on November 23 will briefly cause a slight increase in temperatures. Once that passes, days and nights will become colder again.

