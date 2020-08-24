Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi to have an integrated hospital management system in a year: Kejriwal

Talking about the mobile app and online OPD services launched at the Dada Dev Hospital, Kejriwal said the facility conducts around 10,000 deliveries annually, making it an important facility

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the bed capacity of Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya will be increased from 106 beds to 281 beds. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that all hospitals, polyclinics and mohalla clinics of the state government will be integrated onto a common online system, possibly a mobile phone application, within a year.

Kejriwal made the announcement after virtually launching a mobile app and an online outpatient department (OPD) appointment system for Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya on Monday. The chief minister also said the bed capacity of the hospital will be increased from 106 beds to 281 beds.

“The Delhi government is bringing together all hospitals in Delhi through a ‘hospital management information system’ (HMIS), including mohalla clinics, polyclinics, multi-speciality and super-speciality hospitals. This is a very ambitious project and will be completed within one year. I have shown the app to many people and the app has various features. We will integrate all those features with our HMIS to improve the system’s efficiency,” Kejriwal said.

Talking about the mobile app and online OPD services launched at the Dada Dev Hospital, Kejriwal said the facility conducts around 10,000 deliveries annually, making it an important facility. “If two-three women are being treated on a single bed, this is not right, especially in Delhi, which is the national capital. This issue will be solved with the expansion of the hospital,” he said.



Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya is a 106-bedded hospital located in south-west Delhi’s Dabri to provide mother and child healthcare services. The hospital has a campus of 10,470 square metres, including hostel and staff accommodation facilities, according to the Delhi government’s website.

This is the first hospital established by the Delhi government to provide mother and child healthcare services in an ‘integrated way’, the government said.

The app launched on Monday is aimed at benefitting pregnant women, who can book their appointments from the comfort of their homes. They will have to reach the doctors’ rooms just half an hour before their appointment.

