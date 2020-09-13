Delhi to have partly cloudy, humid Sunday: IMD

The neighbouring regions are experiencing rainfall, because of which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere, leading to humidity. (PTI file)

Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky with high moisture levels on Sunday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, though there will be clouds, no rainfall activity is expected in the national capital until early next week.

“The day and night temperatures are likely to remain on the higher side because of the high humidity levels. There could be slight rainfall activity around September 15-16,” said a senior IMD official.

On Saturday also, the day temperature was 37.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees C.

“Even though it’s not raining in Delhi now, the neighbouring regions are experiencing rainfall, because of which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity. Delhi may get some relief from heat in the day with slight rainfall next week,” the official said.