Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi to see dry weather this week

Delhi to see dry weather this week

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds at a speed of up to 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) to blow across the national capital on Wednesday

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 08:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IMD officials said Tuesday was warm because of clear skies, bright sun and high humidity level. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Delhi is likely to experience dry weather over the next four-five days after a spell of light rains over the past week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds at a speed of up to 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) to blow across the national capital on Wednesday.

Also Read: Many parts of peninsular India to experience rain for next 4-5 days

On Tuesday, Delhi experienced a hot and humid day. The maximum day temperature was 35.3 degrees Celsius (C), which was two notches above normal. While the minimum night temperature was 25.1 degrees C.

IMD officials said Tuesday was warm because of clear skies, bright sun and high humidity level.



“Delhi’s neighbouring areas such as south of Gurugram and western Uttar Pradesh (UP) are experiencing rainfall following which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity. Besides, clear skies and sun contributed to the heat. Delhi may see such a dry weather for the next four-five days. So far, there is no system for rainfall formation in the northern region,” said an IMD official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 09:34 IST
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
Sep 09, 2020 08:21 IST
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
Sep 09, 2020 05:11 IST
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Sep 09, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 09, 2020
Sep 09, 2020 09:42 IST
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Sep 09, 2020 09:45 IST
Google’s Verified Calls will show caller’s name, logo, reason for calling
Sep 09, 2020 09:41 IST
Maharashtra added over 150,000 Covid-19 cases in first eight days of September
Sep 09, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.