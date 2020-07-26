Sections
Delhi traffic cop dies in accident during duty

Delhi traffic cop dies in accident during duty

The accident occurred when ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic at the flyover, police said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

An ACP of the Delhi Traffic Police died in an accident (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times (Representative))

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Traffic Police died in an accident while on duty at Rajokri flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when ACP Sanket Kaushik was managing traffic at the flyover, police added.

He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

