Delhi traffic cop run over by car 11 days ago dies

A 51-year-old traffic policeman who was run over by the driver of an i20 car in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar 11 days ago, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night, the police said. This is the second death of a Delhi traffic police officer on duty in the last month.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit confirmed the death of assistant sub-inspector Mahavir Singh and said the police will add murder charges under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code against the errant driver, one Amandeep, who was arrested on Sunday, six days after the mishap.

Earlier, the police had registered a case of attempt to murder, because the driver had run over ASI Singh twice in an attempt to flee when the officer signalled him to halt for vehicle checking on August 17. The ASI was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he had been in a coma since then.

“We will now book Amandeep under the section for murder,” said DCP Purohit, adding that ASI Singh and three-four traffic police personnel were checking vehicles near the Raghubir Nagar police booth when the mishap took place around 5.30pm on August 17.

Singh signalled a white i20 car to stop, but its driver tried to escape. When he tried to halt the car, the driver hit him with the vehicle. He rammed the policeman a second time, this time crushing him under the wheels. Singh’s colleagues could only note that it was an i20 car registered in Haryana and the last four digits were 1664, the DCP said.

The police registered a case and the investigating team went to Haryana and collected details of all i20 cars whose numbers ended with 1664. The team identified the vehicles and went about tracing their owners; they found out that the car in question had been sold at least half a dozen times in the last couple of years.

The police then traced Amandeep, the current owner, who was visiting his in-laws in Noida. They also found that his phone’s location details put him near the mishap spot around the time of the incident. He was finally nabbed along with the car, the DCP said after Amandeep’s arrest Monday.

None of the car’s owners, except the original person, registered the car in their name, the DCP said, adding this was why Amandeep allegedly attempted to get away from the police and refused to halt when signalled.

On July 26, a 54-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Delhi traffic police died after being hit and dragged for nearly 50 metres by a mini-truck near the Rajokri flyover, where he was clearing a traffic jam. ACP Sanket Kaushik was declared dead on arrival at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The truck driver was caught in Mahipalpur, four days after the accident.