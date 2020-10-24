Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Transportation Corporation to engage NBCC India Ltd to develop land parcels

Delhi Transportation Corporation to engage NBCC India Ltd to develop land parcels

The Delhi Transportation Corporation (DTC) board on Friday resolved to engage the NBCC India Limited as a project management consultant (PMC) for development of land parcels...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi Transportation Corporation (DTC) board on Friday resolved to engage the NBCC India Limited as a project management consultant (PMC) for development of land parcels under a plan that includes setting up one multi-level bus parking depots, few commercial facilities and construction of residential quarters for employees, said a senior official.

“DTC board resolves to engage NBCC, which is an enterprise under the Union government as PMC for the development of land parcels, on nomination basis. Development of Multi-Level Bus Parking Depots, development of DTCs residential colonies and more commercial facilities to come up under the development plan,” the official said.

In a board meeting on Friday, the DTC also approved 180 days maternity leave to the female employees, the official added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
Oct 23, 2020 23:22 IST
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
Oct 23, 2020 23:01 IST
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
Oct 23, 2020 23:34 IST

latest news

‘Extremely sorry state’: Court after Goa says no lab to test seized narcotics
Oct 24, 2020 00:15 IST
Price of onions skyrockets due to supply crunch
Oct 24, 2020 00:15 IST
Maharashtra breaches 43,000-mark of Covid-19 deaths; less than 10,000 cases for sixth consecutive day
Oct 24, 2020 00:13 IST
Fire at south Mumbai mall under control after 18 hours
Oct 24, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.