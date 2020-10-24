Delhi Transportation Corporation to engage NBCC India Ltd to develop land parcels

The Delhi Transportation Corporation (DTC) board on Friday resolved to engage the NBCC India Limited as a project management consultant (PMC) for development of land parcels under a plan that includes setting up one multi-level bus parking depots, few commercial facilities and construction of residential quarters for employees, said a senior official.

“DTC board resolves to engage NBCC, which is an enterprise under the Union government as PMC for the development of land parcels, on nomination basis. Development of Multi-Level Bus Parking Depots, development of DTCs residential colonies and more commercial facilities to come up under the development plan,” the official said.

In a board meeting on Friday, the DTC also approved 180 days maternity leave to the female employees, the official added.