Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Two crushed to death after container truck topples onto car

Delhi: Two crushed to death after container truck topples onto car

By the time these machines could lift the rice bag-laden container from the car, the two occupants were already dead

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:52 IST

By Shiv Sunny, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Removing the container truck from the car required the services of two private hydra cranes and three cranes of the traffic police. (Source: Delhi Police)

Two men driving to the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata were crushed to death after a container truck carrying rice bags toppled on their Honda City car in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar early Wednesday, the police said.

The two occupants of the car, Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra, worked for an event management firm and were both 35 years old.

According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), removing the container truck from the car required the services of two private hydra cranes and three cranes of the traffic police.

By the time these machines could lift the rice bag-laden container from the car, the two occupants were already dead.



The accident took place around 3.45 am at a tri-junction under the Lajpat Nagar Flyover.

“The errant driver fled the spot,” said the DCP.

While Malhotra was a resident of east Delhi’s Karkardooma, Kalra lived in Lajpat Nagar.

The circumstances of the mishap are still being probed, the DCP said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin discovers the pain of washing clothes, watch
Oct 07, 2020 10:30 IST
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST
Mumbai: Citizen organisation seeks implementation of city’s development plan
Oct 07, 2020 10:30 IST
Farm laws row: Punjab farmers’ body rejects govt’s invitation for talks; says ‘govt not serious’
Oct 07, 2020 10:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.