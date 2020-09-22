Delhi: Two women held for issuing fake vehicle insurance

Two women have been arrested for running an alleged racket of selling fake vehicle insurance policies to residents of Delhi-national capital region (NCR), the Delhi Police said.

The crime was unearthed last week when a truck owner, Avdhesh Yadav, complained to the Delhi Police’s cyber branch of the north-west district after he was issued two fake vehicle insurance policies.

“Yadav told us that he knows a man named Mukeem, who installs global positioning system (GPS)-enabled devices in vehicles near Jahangirpuri. Yadav had told Mukeem that he needed to renew his truck’s insurance policy following which the latter asked him to transfer Rs 34,000 to a bank account,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (north-west), Delhi Police.

Soon, Yadav received a copy of the insurance policy, which in face value appeared to be issued by a prominent insurance firm.

“Yadav figured out that the policy details were fake after he checked on the firm’s website. Mukeem shared some phone numbers and asked Yadav to sort out the issue about the forged document,’ the DCP said.

Yadav was issued another insurance policy, which was in the name of a separate prominent company. But that document also proved to be counterfeit.

Police started their probe by checking the details of the bank account in which the money was deposited. “It belonged to a woman called Paramjeet Kaur (36). Kaur revealed that she was running this racket with her accomplice, Ritu (44). Both Kaur and Ritu have been arrested,” the DCP added.

The official said that the two women used to work for an insurance firm in Moti Nagar.

“One of their associates used to routinely share a list of people, whose vehicle insurance policies were up for renewal. The duo would call these people offering to renew their insurance policies. At times, their contacts would bring them prospective clients,” the official added.

“The two arrested accused would design fake insurance policies and issue them to their unsuspecting clients,” he added.

Police have also arrested Deepak Bansal (22), an undergraduate student of commerce, on charges of letting the arrested accused use his account of an e-commerce payment system for the alleged crime.