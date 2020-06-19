Delhi University admission process begins online from Saturday

The registration process for admissions to Delhi University’s various undergraduate, postgraduate, Mphil, and PhD courses is set to begin on Saturday.

Applicants can visit the university’s registration portal on Saturday and register for the courses.

Last year, the online registration process took place between May 30 and June 22 and the first cut-off was announced on June 28. The admission process has been delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The registration portal will open on Saturday and applicants can register till July 4. Students will be given a second chance to update their marks once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces its results,” a member of the admission committee said, requesting anonymity.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, CBSE had rescheduled all its remaining Class 12 exams. The exams of 12 major subjects are now scheduled to take place between July 1 and 15. However, while hearing a plea, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has asked the board to consider alternatives like marking students based on internal assessments instead of exams during the pandemic.

“We are not sure about the cut-off date since we don’t know when CBSE results will be declared. As per the tentative plans, students will get about 10 days to enter their marks following CBSE results. The first cut-off will be released a week later,” a DU official said, requesting anonymity.

This year, the admission process will be carried out completely online. Instead of the Open Day events held every year to clarify doubts at the campus, the admission committee will conduct online sessions for applicants with queries. Several other measures have been put in place to ensure that admissions are conducted smoothly.

Manoj Sinha, the principal of Aryabhatta College and secretary of DU Principals’ Association, said, “While discussing this year’s admission policies with principals, the admission committee informed us that there will be no percentage deduction when students are changing their streams in undergraduate courses.”

Earlier, students willing to change streams during the undergraduate courses had to undergo a percentage deduction which varied across colleges. This year, colleges won’t have any additional criteria for admission such as interviews for different courses.

But Delhi University is yet to announce this change. Officials privy to the development said DU may announce it in its admission bulletin on Saturday.

Trials for sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) won’t be conducted this year due to Covid-19 crisis.

Admissions to sports candidates across 27 disciplines will be granted entirely based on their certificates.

For ECA, the university will only take admissions based on National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) certificates instead of the 14 activities listed every year, including dance, music, debates, creative writing, and fine arts.