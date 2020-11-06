Delhi vendors request govt to permit sale of green crackers till Diwali

The vendors in Delhi on Friday requested the government to permit the sale of green crackers till Diwali, after it banned the use of all firecrackers till November 30, as air pollution in the national capital soared to its worst level in a year.

“Due to the sudden ban, we have to face losses of approximately Rs 15-20 lakhs. Earlier, the government said green cracker can be sold and gave us licence. We had already purchased the stock,” said a vendor, according to news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the average air quality index (AQI) was in the “severe” zone for the first time this season, just over a week before Diwali, a festival during which the use of illegal firecrackers in the past has led to the crisis spiralling out of control. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin, the average AQI for the 24-hour period since Wednesday was 450. The day before, it was 343. Air quality is considered “good” when AQI is lower than 50.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was deteriorating in the Capital due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid using them. “If we burst firecrackers this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families...” he added.

“Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to... ban crackers in Del...,” Kejriwal later tweeted. The ban will remain in place from November 7 to November 30.