Delhi wakes up to hazy skies, air quality remains ‘poor’

The wind direction was north-westerly on Saturday and will continue to remain so for the next couple of days, an IMD scientist said.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

The capital city is enveloped in smog. (ANI Photo)

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the air quality index settling at 276 at 7am, according to government data.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average air quality index of Delhi at 7am was 276 on Sunday. On Saturday evening, the overall air quality index of the city was 287, also in the ‘poor’ category.

Air quality

The situation is likely to be similar on Sunday.



“The wind direction was north-westerly on Saturday and will continue to remain so for the next couple of days. Stubble fires will impact Delhi’s air,” said Vijay Soni, scientist at India Meteorology Department (air quality management division).

Air quality in land-locked Delhi-National Capital Region deteriorates rapidly every year with the onset of winter weather conditions, vehicular emissions, and stubble burning of crops from neighbouring states such as Haryana, UP and Punjab. Coupled with low wind speed, pollutants are not dispersed easily, blanketing the region in toxic smog and haze

Data shows that action against stubble fires has not been as widespread this year, as compared to previous years. Far fewer subsidised straw management machines have reached farmers in Punjab and Haryana this year compared to the past two years -- potentially exacerbating the worsening air quality.

