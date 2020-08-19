Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ for the national capital. According to an IMD forecast, the city is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Delhi is expected to cover the cumulative rainfall deficit that the city has recorded in the month of August till Thursday, according to IMD.

“Tuesday’s rain was mostly concentrated in parts of west and southwest Delhi, but from Wednesday, we will see moderate to heavy rains across the city,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said.

On Tuesday, parts of West and Southwest Delhi received moderate rainfall. Areas of Dwarka, Janakpuri, Palam, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar received intermittent showers.