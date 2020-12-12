Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve

Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve

The IMD had forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. This is also likely to improve the air quality of the city.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The IMD had forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. (HT Photo)

The national capital and its neighbouring areas received light drizzle on Saturday, as was the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. This is also likely to improve the air quality of the city.

“Light intensity rain would occur over south-Delhi, south-west Delhi, Dwarka, and IGI airport during the next 2 hours,” IMD said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns are likely to receive light rainfall between December 11 and December 12, as a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas. After the passing of this Western Disturbance, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall by at least three to four degrees Celsius.

“From December 14, temperatures will start falling again. North-westerly winds from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been receiving a good spell of snowfall, will be carrying cold winds. This will bring down the temperature here,” said Srivastava.

He said that in the second week of November, the minimum temperature had fallen to 6.3 degree Celsius, but it rose again because of a few Western Disturbances that passed over Delhi-NCR in the last week of the month and the first week of December. He said that the frequent change in the wind direction to easterly had also caused the temperature to remain on the higher end.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
by Neeraj Chauhan
Covid-19 vaccines that seek nod for emergency use authorisation
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Factory output in October at eight-month high of 3.6%
by Asit Ranjan Mishra

latest news

Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
When Kapil’s marriage proposal was rejected by Ginni’s father
by HT Entertainment Desk
CS Santosh tunes up for tough Dakar ride
by Sandip Sikdar
On Siddharth Shukla’s 40th, see pics of his ‘Best Model in the World’ win
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.