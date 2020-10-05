Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study

Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study

The Central Zoo Authority commissioned the study to the Energy and Resources Institute to evaluate the services provided by the zoo

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The study found that almost 77% of the contribution comes from the recreational and cultural services of the zoo. (File photo)

Ecosystem services provided by New Delhi’s National Zoological Park are estimated to have generated Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20, a first such study has found. The value of the one-time cost of services and land provided by the zoo is estimated to be Rs 55,209.45 crore.

The Central Zoo Authority commissioned the study to the Energy and Resources Institute to evaluate the services provided by the zoo.

Also read: 680 projects in protected areas given wildlife clearance in 5 years

The study found that almost 77% of the contribution comes from the recreational and cultural services of the zoo. Education and research, the next most important services, contributed only 9% to the total economic value.

“Irrespective of the contributions, every service is important as it contributes towards the improvement of the local environment. The benefits of the zoo are not only restricted to its visitors but also reach Delhi’s citizens. Hence, it is necessary to ensure the proper maintenance of the zoo to improve its services,” the study released on Monday said.

The zoo houses 73 Indian species. They include 26 exotic species of mammals, birds, and reptiles. The zoo also plans to add species of amphibians, fish, and insects. In 2017-18, Rs 40 crore was spent on the management of these animals.

The number of tourists visiting the zoo has also grown consistently over the years, according to the study. In 2018-19, 19,568 foreign tourists and 2,692,730 domestic tourists visited the zoo.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Oct 05, 2020 12:25 IST
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 12:34 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
Oct 05, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena reacts to AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case and all the latest news
Oct 05, 2020 12:59 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP move to go solo could prove to be a double-edged sword
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
Sonu Nigam: I don’t try to evaluate whatever is happening in the world.
Oct 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.