Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Best place to see the corona sky

Delhiwale: Best place to see the corona sky

During beautiful clean air days such as these, the sky in Sunder remains a sprawling carpet of clear blue. Masses of frothy while clouds do gather up occasionally, but they only add to the character.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:04 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A garden offering a panoramic view of the currently clean sky (File photo)

The best way of experiencing Delhi’s extraordinarily brilliant pandemic-era clear blue sky is by heading to Sunder Nursery, just across the road from Humayun Tomb. This time, refuse to be seduced by the getaway’s flowers and monuments. The garden has a secret hidden in broad daylight—it offers a most unobtrusive view of the Delhi sky.

During beautiful clean air days such as these, the sky in Sunder remains a sprawling carpet of clear blue. Masses of frothy while clouds do gather up occasionally, but they only add to the character. The sky then looks like your drawing room floor, after the dog has torn up the sofa cushions, scattering the cotton stuffing all over the place.

A Lodhi Garden loyalist may argue that a similar view is to be found in her beloved park. But in Lodhi the perspectives of the sky is intruded—most beautifully, admittedly—by much bigger monuments than those in Sunder. Lodhi’s stately trees, too, rush to claim the sky as their own. Gigantic trees also stand in Sunder Nursery, but here their arrangement is almost geometrical, leaving out vast open spaces for you to cherish the sky in all its infinite majesty. In some spots, depending upon the light, the sky gets so overwhelming that you feel it might fall down on the grass at any moment.

Among many distractions, the garden has two long rows of frangipani trees. Each of these trees is topped with dozens of white flowers, like a planet with many moons. From certain angles, the sky appears so close to the top of these trees that you feel as if it were resting upon their fragrant frailty.



Equally enchanting is a narrow tree-lined track that cuts through a sloping lawn, and upon which the sky hovers like a narrow stream of paradise.

In the evening, the setting sun tries to grab the attention but the garden’s sky has such a commanding presence that the sun is forced to stay in the background.

If only Sunder Nursery could stay open till late at night, then one could use it as an open-air planetarium to watch the stars that seem to have lately popped up over Delhi. In such a dreamy night, we could lie flat upon the dewy grass, with learned friends pointing out all the Ursa Majors and Ursa Minors, the constellations that lit up our heavens. While the ever-inconstant moon would quietly become the new background prop.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister, calls for bringing ties ‘back on right track’
Sep 05, 2020 08:10 IST
Economy to LAC: Opposition charts plan to corner Centre
Sep 05, 2020 06:46 IST
Crowd management a challenge, we’ll need public support: DMRC chief Mangu Singh
Sep 05, 2020 06:40 IST
Nitish expedites pending cases of atrocity against Dalits as battle for votes intensifies
Sep 05, 2020 08:20 IST

latest news

‘He is relaxed, mature and knows the team well’: Kumble backs Rahul
Sep 05, 2020 08:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Pop-up Covid-19 testing centres near govt offices soon and all the latest news
Sep 05, 2020 08:54 IST
District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 08:50 IST
Teachers’ Day Special: From chalk and duster to video lectures, teachers embracing technology amid pandemic
Sep 05, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.