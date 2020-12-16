Delhiwale: It’s a dog-love-cat world

More than 70 years after gaining their freedom, India and Pakistan are still hostile towards each other. But they aren’t the only countries with such a tradition. Turkey and Greece, too, continue to be mutually suspicious. As do Azerbaijan and Armenia. Some would argue the same about China and Japan, Russia and the US, Israel and Iran. And if, God forbid, you are on Twitter, you know that in this world everyone is against everyone.

But away from all these conflicts, there is a lane beside Delhi’s Golcha Cinema (the single-screen closed long ago) where a stray dog and a stray cat are being best friends.

This afternoon, the dog ambles towards the cat, who is lying on the pavement. Anticipating the dog’s approach, the cat doesn’t slink away, as cats are meant to do in such situations. Instead, the cat lies on the ground and looks at the dog, who starts pressing his nose playfully on the cat’s tummy.

The cat gets up after a while, and gazes towards the dog. The dog returns the gaze, looking calm. Now the cat walks about in a circle and the dog follows the cat, as if they were playing a game.

At no point does the dog bark, nor the cat mew.

Nearby, a few diners enjoying lunch at Suvidha Shakahari, a pavement eatery, watch the marvellous sight in silent wonder. The eatery attendant confirms that the dog and the cat always hang out together, and that they surfaced in the area about a month ago.

The dog has his tail missing, however. Can it be that these two creatures experienced cruelty or trauma in the past, and are finally finding affection in each other despite the fact that cats and dogs traditionally don’t co-exist harmoniously?

The eatery attendant has no answer.

Now the dog looks a little tired, and he crosses the lane to drink water from a pitcher kept just outside Clove :) Dental clinic by the local shopkeepers. Once his thirst quenched, the dog sits by a bowl filled with bones — again the doing of the kind shopkeepers. The cat sits in front of the dog and patiently watches his friend eat.