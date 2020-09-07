Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Meera’s living history

Delhiwale: Meera’s living history

A woman in her 90s who has seen so much gives her take on the pandemic.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 02:09 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(HT photo)

She has lived through the Second World War, and through many other profound historical shifts. Including the Partition. Actually, she came of age in what is now Pakistan.

She is 93.

“No (public) event ever affected me as personally as the coronavirus pandemic,” declares the stately Meera Sachdeva.

This evening, the woman who has seen so much is calmly chatting on WhatsApp video from her daughter’s home in west Delhi. She is a Gurugram dweller, however, and lives with her son in that city’s Mianwalli Colony. She arrived to visit her daughter’s family here in Tagore Garden a week ago, in the carefully sanitised family car.



Because the coronavirus can be lethal, in particular to the elderly, Ms Sachdeva hadn’t stepped out of her house in all these months.

“But I keep myself active.” She takes regular daily walks within her bungalow, conscientiously strolling from one room to another.

Ms Sachdeva’s five children are scattered at various hoods across the Delhi region. Her (Tagore Garden) daughter Renu Kathuria, a retired English teacher, hugs Ms Sachdeva and says: “I hadn’t seen Bhabhi (all her children call her by this address) for such a long time.”

“I’ve seen nothing like this,” Ms Sachdeva insists, referring to the pandemic. “Na kabhi pehele aisa dekha, na kabhi pehele aisa suna (never seen or heard something like this).” Showing the gold chain round her neck, she says—“it’s from before the batwara (Partition).”

Looking back on various transformative events of her long lifetime, Ms Sachdeva recalls when she was a young mother and had to leave her home in west Punjab’s Mianwali for a new life across what would become the India-Pakistan border. “It was around Baisakhi, just when the first troubles were starting.” There was enough time for the family to transport all their valuable possessions, she explains, and that includes the chain she is wearing.

Now surrounded by her daughter, her son-in-law, her grandson, and her great-grandchildren, Ms Sachdeva poses for a corona-era portrait through the phone screen that connects her to this reporter (the grandson’s wife is holding the phone). Her erect figure quietly stands out among her loved ones, as a living witness to all the histories that have unfolded since the 1930s, including the great pandemic that is still to become history.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Sep 07, 2020 00:02 IST
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST

latest news

India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 07, 2020 02:27 IST
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
Sep 07, 2020 02:35 IST
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Sep 07, 2020 02:32 IST
Delhiwale: Meera’s living history
Sep 07, 2020 02:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.