Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: On walking past Old Delhi’s iconic Gali Jagat Cinema Wali

Delhiwale: On walking past Old Delhi’s iconic Gali Jagat Cinema Wali

The afterlife of a long-gone grand single screen cinema, now ignored

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 05:49 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The grilles are shuttered, but the lobby can be seen through them: the ticket window, the board displaying the show timings and the ticket rates—32 rupees for Box.

Some things become history, are forgotten and yet a little something remains. Like the Jagat Cinema in Old Delhi.

Originally named Nishat, it used to be referred to as “Macchliwallon ka Talkies” because of its proximity to the fish market. Though it stopped screening films in 2004, the cinema building remains.

The place lies mostly ignored, when it should be a draw for connoisseurs of single screens, especially those who like the grandeur of the old sprawling cinema houses, when these places were not just another outlet in a shopping mall but substantial buildings in their own right. This cold morning, the clear sunshine is streaming over the Jagat, its pink walls textured with the patina of several winters and summers. The large hollow frame on the building’s front may be the place where giant film posters would be displayed. The building is sandwiched by various small eateries. The grilled lobby has stray cats wandering like purposeless ghosts.



Jagat screened some iconic Hindi movies, including Mughal-e-Azam in the 1960s. Another was Meena Kumar’s Pakeeza that ran for six months. A poetically inclined resident of the nearby Matia Mahal neighbourhood would come to see Pakeeza every day, travelling on a tonga with the women of the family. The entire party would wait for the song, Chalte Chalte, and then leave the theatre.

Jagat must have had many more stories, but the one of the Pakeeza aficionados has stayed more than the others —it was told by author Ziya Us Salam in his book on Delhi’s cinemas.

While the theatre has been long closed, its presence reins heavy in the area, so much so that it gives its name to the neighbourhood. Letter boxes in the houses and shops on an adjacent street, for instance, are marked with ‘Gali Jagat Cinema Wali’. This alley has another sight, too—that of a slotted window built on the side wall of the cinema building. It must be the box office for the cheap front-row stall. Standing by this window, you almost feel the presence of the clerk behind. Lost time suddenly feels within grasp.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Widows, mothers of farmers who died by suicide join stir at Delhi’s Tikri border
by Fareeha Iftikhar

latest news

DRDO-developed Prithvi-2 missiles testfired off Odisha’s Balasore coast
by Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
LIVE: Brazil crosses 7 million Covid-19 case mark with record surge of 70,574
Delhiwale: On walking past Old Delhi’s iconic Gali Jagat Cinema Wali
by Mayank Austen Soofi
Sikh religious leader dies by suicide at Singhu border
by Sunil Rahar and Neeraj Mohan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.