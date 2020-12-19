Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Saddam’s gajar ka halwa

Delhiwale: Saddam’s gajar ka halwa

Glimpsing into a street hawker’s life

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 06:32 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It’s such a deathly cold evening that the mere sight of steaming hot gajar halwa (carrot pudding), here in this central Delhi market, brings instant relief.

Only later does the attention shift to the boy manning the cart. His face is hidden behind a mask but his eyes—so huge—seem to speak for his entire being. In such a chilly hour, he ought to be snuggled inside a cushy quilt at home, with one of his parents perhaps serving him a bowl of this very same halwa.

Saddam giggles.

“My mummy is dead, my papa is ill,” he says matter-of-factly.



Saddam says he is 18. He arrived in the Delhi region “many years ago” from his village in Bahraich, UP, where his father still lives. He works for a sweet seller in Noida, in neighbouring UP, and sells the freshly made gulab jamun and carrot halwa on the street every evening from 5 to 8. He gets Rs5,000 monthly, he says.

Responding to queries, Saddam replies that he lives by himself in a small room in Noida given to him by his employer. “I have an elder brother, he lives and works in Karkardooma.” That’s in east Delhi, a few miles away from his address. The brothers rarely meet. But Saddam does have friends, he says, “I meet them when I have time.”

Usually, Saddam’s street vending is confined to a few Noida sectors but today his employer sent him across the interstate border to this Delhi market. “It took me two hours to cycle here,” he says. The cart is fitted with a bicycle. After finding a spot to park his stall, Saddam went on to lit the stove to reheat the desserts.

Gazing towards the halwa platter, he says he can barely recall his mother. “If mummy ever cooked gajar halwa for me, I don’t remember it.”

On the possibility of having dreams for the future, he stays silent, smiles shyly and shakes his head.

Now a female beggar gets up from the footpath nearby, and silently hands over a Rs10 note gesturing towards the halwa. Saddam deftly picks out a disposable bowl, fills it with a ladle of halwa, and gets his first transaction of the evening done.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
by Karn Pratap Singh
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
‘Shane, call him by his name’
by hindustantimes.com
US Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Delhiwale: Saddam’s gajar ka halwa
by Mayank Austen Soofi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.