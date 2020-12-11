Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Shahnawaz’s private rose garden

Delhiwale: Shahnawaz’s private rose garden

A small wonder on a Walled City rooftop

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 06:20 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi

This little rose garden was set up a decade ago by Shahnawaz Khan, an MCD (Municipal Council of Delhi) staffer, who lives with his family, composed of his father, sister, wife and children. He is in the office at the moment, and his sister Mahvish is leading the way to the rooftop escape. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

All roses here are white, though some have a pale pink flush, as if a drop of blood had spread through their veins.

This is a private garden. What makes it unique is that it stands on one of Old Delhi’s highly perched rooftops, on the fourth floor, and gives a sweeping view of the historic quarter’s skyline.

Look there! That’s the dome of the great Jama Masjid.

And above your head, the Walled City’s ubiquitous paltu (pet) pigeons are crisscrossing their hyperlocal sky.



But strangely these views, so celebrated in stories and movies, don’t seem as fascinating as these commonplace potted roses. Indeed, these blossoms appear to encapsulate the very essence of the lives of the people living here. As for the flowers themselves, they must feel pretty special to be here, for the area is so cramped and crowded, so tree-less, that it is hard to imagine any flowery refuge in the vicinity.

This little rose garden was set up a decade ago by Shahnawaz Khan, an MCD (Municipal Council of Delhi) staffer, who lives with his family, composed of his father, sister, wife and children. He is in the office at the moment, and his sister Mahvish is leading the way to the rooftop escape. The garden has more than just the roses. The metal jaali that shields the dangerously steep metallic staircase is covered with money plant vines. One side of the roof has tulsi plants, an aloe vera plant, and a madhumalti.

There’s a tiny lemon tree too, growing out of a pot, with dark green lemons hanging on it.

The house is reached from the street by a long flight of staircases. The roof of roses lies two floors above the main residence. Sitting here in the afternoon gives a sense of great isolation from the world. Neighbourhood life shows up sporadically only—a woman is combing her long black hair on some adjacent roof, a goat is bleating on another one and an eagle is perched on a dish antenna. Flocks of birds are passing overhead frequently, their shadows momentarily crossing the surface of the roof.

Now, the silent Mahvish plucks a rose. Her hand is decorated with henna—“from a cousin’s wedding, a week ago.”

Truth be told, you won’t learn anything about her life from these perfectly ordinary roses, nor about the lives of the others inhabitants of this hauntingly beautiful mansion. And yet, somehow, the flowers bring you closer to their intimate world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 11, 2020 02:06 IST
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Dec 11, 2020 04:23 IST
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 11, 2020 05:32 IST
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Dec 11, 2020 04:45 IST

latest news

LIVE: Two cops leading police force at Singhu border test Covid +ve
Dec 11, 2020 07:01 IST
Multiple JEE (Main) in a year could be possible
Dec 11, 2020 06:44 IST
Include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus, Cong leader urges Telangana CM
Dec 11, 2020 06:33 IST
Delhiwale: Shahnawaz’s private rose garden
Dec 11, 2020 06:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.