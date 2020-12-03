Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: The best staircase chai

Delhiwale: The best staircase chai

An extraordinary tea stall in central Delhi and its ever smiling owner—Mr Kakar

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 03:56 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pursuing his grad studies through correspondence, Mr Kakar opens the shop every day around 9.30am. (HT photo)

Arpit Kakar always has trouble getting home. Ever since he set up a tea stall by filling up his staircase with everything from boxes of tea leaves to a hot plate.

“I lost my job so decided to set up my own tea stall back in July,” says Mr Kakar, flashing his dazzling smile laced with too much kindness and hospitality. This unnamed stall here on a central Delhi pavement is just across the road from Daryaganj police station and caters to a good number of surrounding shopkeepers.

The stall is extraordinary to look at—just where else would you come across a chai place rustled out of a flight of steep but narrow staircase? It is so cramped that the tea man can’t even sit down. But, then, customers keep Mr Kakar busy. This evening the nearby watch repair shop needs four cups of his tea right away, please, even as a passerby asks for chai: with Mr Kakar chatting with him in perfect English.

“I was working as a data entry operator in a government hospital but then the contract ended and the (coronavirus-triggered) lockdown started,” explains Mr Kakar, in his 20s. “No way I could find a new job.” He credits the idea of starting the stall to “my loving mom, Anshu Kakar.” His father, who was bedridden for 20 years, died last month.

Every few minutes Mr Kakar needs to tour the lane with his thermos, personally serving piping hot chai in each of the shops he’s made arrangements with. “I’m a one-man army,” he says, laughing. But the true pleasure of his ginger-flavoured tea is secured by drinking it right in front of his stall. Every little inch of the staircase has been converted to cater to stall requirements: this extreme utilisation of all the possible free spots of space is evocative of cramped cities like Mumbai.

Pursuing his grad studies through correspondence, Mr Kakar opens the shop every day around 9.30am to—“whenever I run out of milk!” He’ll then head up the stairs to the apartment shared with his mother and Madhu bua (aunt), and doggie Boxer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: The best staircase chai
Dec 03, 2020 03:56 IST
Central Vista redevelopment: Underground transit to ferry 20,000 people in peak hours
Dec 03, 2020 01:43 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 03, 2020 01:32 IST
Pratt & Whitney maintenance facility to be set up in Mumbai see slow progress due to GST issue?
Dec 03, 2020 01:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.